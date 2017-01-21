Police attempting to identify man involved in Waldo burglary - KCTV5

Police attempting to identify man involved in Waldo burglary

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Police are looking to identify this man in connection with a burglary. (KCPD) Police are looking to identify this man in connection with a burglary. (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are attempting to identify a man involved in the burglary of a house in the Waldo neighborhood. 

Police sent out the pictures you see here as well as a link to the original video that was taken by a doorbell with a camera. 

The victim of the burglary doesn't want their name or address revealed to the public. 

If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. You can also submit a tip online at kccrimestoppers.com.

