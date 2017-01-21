Police attempting to identify man involved in Waldo burglary

If you have any information about who this man is, contact authorities. (KCPD)

Police are attempting to identify a man involved in the burglary of a house in the Waldo neighborhood.

Police sent out the pictures you see here as well as a link to the original video that was taken by a doorbell with a camera.

The victim of the burglary doesn't want their name or address revealed to the public.

If you have any information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. You can also submit a tip online at kccrimestoppers.com.

