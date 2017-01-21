2 killed, 1 injured in car accident at 73rd and Prospect

Two men were killed and one was seriously injured after the car ran into a tree on Saturday. (KCPD)

Two men were killed and a third was critically injured in a car accident that happened on Saturday morning.

The crash happened at 4:44 a.m. at 73rd and Prospect.

A grey Hyundai car was headed southbound when the driver lost control. The vehicle went off the right side of the road and hit a tree.

The two men died at the scene and the third man was taken to a local hospital.

Prospect was closed until 8:15 a.m.

The men have not been identified to the public yet.

Later in the day, Kansas City Police Chief Darryl Forté tweeted out pictures from the accident.

.kcpolice Experts MPO Johnson & PO Catron investigated double fatality accident this morning. Thank you @KCMOFireDept for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/2xiOMGsgXJ — chiefforte (@ChiefForte) January 21, 2017

