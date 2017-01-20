Man charged with murder in July shooting case

A man has been charged with one count of first-degree murder in connection with a summer shooting that left a man dead.

Maurice Wayne Hall, 34, was charged by the Wyandotte County District Attorney on Friday. He was taken into custody on Wednesday without incident.

Tyrone Wilson was shot on July 25 last year at 400 Troup Ave. while he was standing in front of a building talking to several other people.

Hall's bond is set at $250,000.

Related:

KCK police still seek tips in 11 of city's 30 murders this year

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.