Protesters in Kansas City oppose Trump presidency

President Donald Trump's inauguration has drawn protests across the country.

In Washington, some of the protest turned violent when masked demonstrators smashed windows, and police responded with pepper spray and stun grenades.

However, in Kansas City, it was a very different scene. About 350-400 people marched from Union Station to City Hall. It was spirited but not violent.

Police blocked traffic to make way for the group to snake down the sidewalk without having to stop.

The event invitation said this was about sending a message, that they don't support Trump, and that they do support the marginalized groups that they feel will be hurt by his presidency.

They say they know this won't un-make him president, but their purpose for being here depended on whom you spoke to.

"We are not trying to change the election results. We know that he's here to stay. But we're letting him know that the people are gonna stand for it. He's going to get a lot of resistance," said Cole Johnson from Lenexa.

Justin Minette came from Wichita with his wife and 6-year-old.

"I feel like we have strength in numbers. We can sort of console each other over this but also, the most important thing is, I like to see protest as a tool to change public sentiment, and the more people we get the more people will start to think about these issues," he said.

