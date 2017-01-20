Footage of dog being mistreated on movie set upsets many

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Dennis Quaid with a dog, voiced by Josh Gad, in a scene from "A Dog's Purpose."

A lot of people are upset over a video leaked from the set of the movie A Dog’s Purpose.

The video, which is tough to watch, was obtained by TMZ and shows a German Shepherd being forced into choppy water during filming. Now, Universal Pictures is canceling the premiere. Thankfully, the dog is okay.

KC Pet Project said they think the video is disturbing. They’ve been on movie sets before and they say, from their experience, what happened to that German Shepherd isn’t the norm. After watching it, they say it’s clear that dog, Hercules, was mistreated by being forced to do a stunt he didn’t want to perform.

“It was really tough to watch and it’s not a positive approach to working with animals at all,” said Tori Fugate.

She said four KC Pet Project dogs have appeared in films.

“Most of the time we’ve been on set and handled the animals,” she said. “At every instance, were an animals involved in the scene, we’re making sure the animal’s comfortable. Everyone’s going slow. There’s slow introductions with those in the crew, making sure it’s not stressed out.”

She says Hercules is clearly in distress and even in danger of drowning at one point.

Parts of the leaked video are edited and the director of the film released a statement noting that, saying we don’t know what happened between each edit. He said after the video ends, the team stopped filming and did not attempt the stunt again.

Still, PETA is calling for the boycott of the movie.

This comes on the heels of two mistreated animal cases in KC, including Caesar the German Shepherd and King, who is a pit bull mix puppy. Fugate says it’s another reminder that animal mistreatment can only be stopped when someone speaks up.

“With this, somebody really dropped the ball and obviously somebody was uncomfortable with the situation since they filmed it,” she said.

The animal protection agency that watches over Hercules and the other animals onset has placed the employee in that video on leave. They say they’re disturbed and concerned, and the scene should have been stopped.

