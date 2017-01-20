NFL fines Sean Davis for helmet hit on Chris Conley

The NFL fined Steelers safety Sean Davis $24,309 of his helmet-to-helmet hit on the Chiefs' Chris Conley in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh's 18-16 win at Kansas City last weekend. (AP)

The NFL fined Steelers safety Sean Davis $24,309 of his helmet-to-helmet hit on the Chiefs' Chris Conley in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh's 18-16 win at Kansas City last weekend.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce was docked $9,115 for cold-cocking Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell in the third quarter. He was flagged for unnecessary roughness when he knocked Cockrell down after the play.

The league also fined Houston defensive end Jadeveon Clowney $18,231 for his roughing the passer penalty when he hit Tom Brady early in the fourth quarter of the Texans' 34-16 loss to the Patriots.

New England cornerback Eric Rowe was docked $12,154 for pulling players off the pile after a play.

Steelers receiver Antonio Brown could face a fine for publishing a video on Facebook Live from the Pittsburgh locker room moments after the game in violation of the league's on-field regulations.

