Scammers taking advantage of those needing locksmiths

It happens to the best of us.

We’re in a hurry and we accidentally get locked out of our car.

Independence Police say there are scammers looking to take advantage of you, though, and a local locksmith has tips for protecting yourself.

Greg Fasse, president of Greg's Lock and Key Service, said he gets calls all the time from people who have been scammed and need help. "I still see scammers once a week,” he said. “You hear somebody has gotten taken. It’s very concerning that if this continues on.”

Initially, the scammers claim to only charge $19 to unlock your car. When they arrive, however, they say your car requires 'special tools' and the price goes up to $100 or even $200.

"They also use scare tactics,” Fasse said. “They get onsite and they say, ‘You've called me out. I'm going to call the cops. You have to pay me.’”

Fasse says it's disappointing that people are hurting a credible industry. “I just want the public to be aware of what is out there," he said.

He said you should always get a set price first and if they change the price, ask them to leave.

A clear sign that it could be a scam is if there are no marked cars with a company name or uniforms. Out of state license plates, unfamiliar area codes, and phony receipts are other red flags.

"There’s no invoice on here, so he wrote one,” Fasse said about an example. “Typical company would have one in numerical order. This guy has one that has a name, but when you can it, there is no such company."

Once you give them your money, it’s nearly impossible to get it back. Fasse said these scammers usually make off with four to five times what a fair price would be.

Experts also say if you don't know of any locksmiths, you should look them up before you need them and find a trusted company before you get in a bind.

