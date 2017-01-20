Friends continue search for Toni Anderson

Investigators have been told Toni Anderson got off work and had been heading to get gas when she sent friends a text that she was getting pulled over. Since then, there has been silence. (Kansas Missing & Unsolved)

Police, family, and friends have been searching since Sunday for 20-year-old Toni Anderson.

They’ve flooded social media with her picture and information, but so far, no new information has come out that has brought authorities any closer to finding her.

On Friday, Toni’s friends walked around North Kansas City hoping to find anyone with any information that would help bring her home. Her friends went up and down Armour Street in the afternoon, handing out fliers.

She was last seen Sunday morning and police say it’s like she vanished after leaving a QuikTrip in North KC.

“She wouldn’t just up and run,” Mary Gillespie said. “That’s not like her. And people that know her, know that.”

Because of that, her friends have come from near and far to keep searching for Anderson.

“I’m just worried and I’m doing my best to get Toni home,” Jared Morton said. “I’m just trying to do everything I can. I came. Traveled 1,000 miles just to get here and I’m here to help.”

While most of the friends haven’t seen Anderson in months, they’ve been in contact via social media and they said nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

“Nothing out of the ordinary,” said Gillespie. “Same old conversations we would normally have and I also would talk to her a little on Facebook. She still seemed fine there. She was traveling, having fun, living life.”

The friends handed out fliers to people on the streets, posted them by businesses, and did everything they could to spread the word with the goal of finding a glimmer of hope in a grim situation.

“Anything, everything, you know?” said Taylor Lavallee. “Maybe somebody that’s seen her. Maybe that’s somebody that has just a little bit of information that, you know, could lead to her coming home to us, you know? My heart hurts for her family, like a lot of us that knew her. She was just a light in a very dark world.”

Police say there’s no obvious signs of foul play. They’ve been knocking on doors and had a drone up yesterday in case she may have been in an accident.

