Trump's first 100 days: A breakdown of his plan

As President Donald Trump settles into the White House, the world waits to see how he'll spend his first 100 days in office.

The first 100 days is significant for the president and sets the tone for his presidency. This is when presidents use momentum from the election to push forward their agenda.

In this case, Trump has laid it all out in his "contract with America," listing exactly what he plans to do. It's a lot, and he's in a hurry.

The newly overhauled Whitehouse.gov also lists priority issues for the administration, including the “American First Energy Plan," "America First Foreign Policy," and “bringing back jobs and growth."

Trump is expected to sign executive orders as early as Friday that impact environmental policy, immigration reform, and economic regulations.

Within the next few days, look for executive orders and policy change with illegal immigration and possible plans to build a wall.

And of course, repealing and replacing Obamacare is a top priority.

He'll also be prioritizing rolling back environmental regulations that allow for more oil drilling. And that's all just for starters.

Two members of the president’s cabinet are also expected to be confirmed Thursday as Secretary for the Department of Defense and Secretary of Homeland Security.

A nominee for the Supreme Court may also be named within the next two weeks.

The president has promised some sort of policy action during just about every day during this honeymoon phase of his presidency.

KCTV5 News be keeping a close eye on it, and what every action means for you.

