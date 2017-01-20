Authorities seek to identify 4 people who robbed Trex Mart

Contact authorities if you know who any of the suspects are. (Platte County Sheriff's Office)

The authorities are trying to identify four people who robbed a convenience store. (Platte County Sheriff's Office)

The Platte County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspects who broke into the Trex Mart convenience store on Thursday.

The store in Camden Point at Interstate 29 and Missouri Highway E was broken into at 1 a.m.

Four people forced their way in and used a pry bar to remove a safe under the counter. They took the safe and left in a dark-colored, newer model Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The suspects wore hooded sweatshirts and partially covered their faces.

Anyone with information about the crime or who knows who the four suspects are is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can also submit a tip on the Platte County Sheriff's Office website.

