2 men attempt to steal 4 horses in Johnson County

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS

Park police in Johnson County are investigating the attempted theft of four horses at the White Fox Stables this past Saturday. 

The caretaker, who lives onsite, woke up at 12:30 a.m. to the sound of a truck and trailer coming down the driveway. 

The caretaker confronted the thieves before they entered the stables. They said that they were there to get four horses under the authorization of a certain person, which was immediately found to be a lie. 

The suspects are described as two white men between 40 and 50 years old. One was tall and thin and the other had a full beard.

They were driving a white 2005 or 2006 Dodge four-door dually truck with a white, gooseneck horse trailer that had four slant stalls.

The trailer had a design on the side that started with a black or blue line and ended in two ridges, like the shape of an "M. If you know what kind of trailer this is, contact the officer mentioned below. 

If you know where these two men are, have seen the truck and trailer, or know of any horse thefts similar to this attempted theft, contact Officer Josiah Gould at 913-438-7275.

