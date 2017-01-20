Man charged after scamming homeowners facing foreclosure

A Missouri man is set to appear in federal court on charges that he scammed homeowners facing foreclosure by saying he'd help save their homes.

The indictment alleges that the defendants used the mail and internet to target people with financial problems.

Tyler Korn, a 27-year-old from St. Ann, Missouri, is charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud, and five counts of wire fraud.

The co-defendants Amjad Daoud, a 32-year old from Lutz, Florida, and Ruby Price, a 72-year-old from Bonner Springs, already have appeared in federal court.

The indictment alleges that Korn and Daoud used the address of a UPS store in Overland Park to create the Reliant Home Financial Group, which they operated out of St. Louis. Price ran The Arize Group from a rented space in Overland Park.

Together, they devised a scheme to defraud homeowners by promising to protect them from foreclosure by lowering their interest rates, lowering their monthly payments, and helping them get changes made to their loan.

When the victims got foreclosure notices, the defendants allegedly told them not to worry about it.

If convicted, Korn faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $1 million on each count.

