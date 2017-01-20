Police looking for person of interest in Independence homicide - KCTV5

Police looking for person of interest in Independence homicide

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
Police are looking for Paul L. Goble in connection with a homicide that happened in Independence. (IPD) Police are looking for Paul L. Goble in connection with a homicide that happened in Independence. (IPD)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

The Independence Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection with a homicide that happened on Tuesday. 

Paul L. Goble is a 38-year-old white man who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

He uses the alias of "New York" and should be considered armed and dangerous. 

The homicide happened in the 1500 block of S. Cedar in Independence on Tuesday afternoon. 

If you know anything about where Goble might be, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777.

Related: 

Police investigate after man shot, killed in Independence

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.