Police looking for person of interest in Independence homicide

Police are looking for Paul L. Goble in connection with a homicide that happened in Independence. (IPD)

The Independence Police Department is looking for a person of interest in connection with a homicide that happened on Tuesday.

Paul L. Goble is a 38-year-old white man who stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall. He weighs 180 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

He uses the alias of "New York" and should be considered armed and dangerous.

The homicide happened in the 1500 block of S. Cedar in Independence on Tuesday afternoon.

If you know anything about where Goble might be, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Independence Police Department at 816-325-7777.

