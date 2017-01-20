Family wants answers after their mother died inside Jackson County Jail

Authorities are investigating the case of a 53-year-old woman who died while detained at the Jackson County Detention Center. (KCTV5)

A family wants answers after their mother died inside the Jackson County Jail.

Regina Thurman, 53, was taken to jail on a probation violation. Her daughter tells KCTV5 News her mother had chest pains and an inmate called her explaining Thurman needed help.

“She's not doing well. She wants you to call 911. She's rolled up in a ball and sweat. They aren't listening to her no one is coming to check on her. They gave her tums and told her to lay down and rest,” Nicole Aguirre said.

Aguirre showed the KCTV5 investigative team her cell phone that shows her phone calls to the jail where she left messages and voicemails. Aguirre finally called 911 when she couldn’t get a response.

“I spent an hour trying to get ahold of somebody. I just wanted a live person to help,” Aguirre said.

Aguirre works as a nurse and now questions if a sooner response could have saved her mother’s life.

“Still feels like a bad dream I’m trying to wake up from, but unfortunately, it’s real life,” Aguirre said.

KCTV5 reached to Jackson County and are still awaiting a response. Earlier in the day, we received this media release regarding Thurmon’s death:

At approximately 10 a.m., on Jan. 19, an individual was brought to the Detention Center by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for holding pursuant to an active arrest warrant related to an alleged probation violation. In accordance with our procedures, the individual was screened by a medical professional upon arrival to our facility. While the individual was still being held in our intake unit, and before the individual was processed into our facility as an inmate, they were again seen by medical staff. It is at this point that the individual became unresponsive. Paramedics were immediately called and lifesaving measures, including CPR and the use of an AED device, were rendered by our medical staff until paramedics arrived. In consultation with emergency medicine personnel at Truman Medical Centers, the individual was pronounced dead a short time later. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified and responded to our facility.

The Jackson County Jail is currently under investigation for security concerns inside that facility.

The county hired a former US Attorney after inmates were able to obtain keys and let themselves out of jail cells. Those inmates are now charged with raping a female detainee.

The FBI is also reviewing allegations of guard misconduct.

