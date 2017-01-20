Women in KC march in solidarity with Women's March on Washington - KCTV5

Women in KC march in solidarity with Women's March on Washington

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
By Jessica Reyes, Reporter
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
More people showed up than anticipated to the women's rally on Saturday. (Jeff Roberts/KCTV) More people showed up than anticipated to the women's rally on Saturday. (Jeff Roberts/KCTV)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City was one of the many cities around the country where women gathered to stand in solidarity with the other 200,000 women who were marching in Washington D.C. on Saturday afternoon.

Organizers said that 10,000 people showed up to the rally. 

The women in Kansas City say the point of the march was to show they can be powerful in numbers.

There were numerous speakers who touched on many issues, including immigration rights, religious freedoms and gun safety.

Protesters also say Saturday's march was not just for women, but for anyone who has felt discriminated against by President Donald Trump.

Everyone was invited to attend the march, despite the fact that the crowd was predominately made up of women. 

Facebook event was created for the march and initially showed that only 7,000 people were going to come to the afternoon rally in Washington Square Park.

