Thousands in Kansas City plan to march against Trump

Protesters say they have a long list of concerns and don't see him as being fit for presidency. (KCTV5)

As many as 5000 people are expected to take part in a Trump Inauguration protest Friday at Union Station.

Organizers have been planning the protest for weeks and say it’s is not just about being anti-Trump.

Those concerns include issues that may target specific communities. One of them being affordable healthcare for everyone.

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran says no one has seen a detailed look at what President-elect Donald Trump could propose as a replacement plan for Obamacare. He says those details could come as early as Friday.

“One of the things that has to happen is that people with a pre-existing condition can continue to get affordable insurance into the future,” Moran said. “The problem with the affordable care act is that it was too damaging to too many people.”

Protesters also say they don't agree with many of the choices Trump has already made.

One of these decisions is his nominee for Secretary of Education Betsy Devos, who many are concerned doesn't have experience in public education and say instead she pushes for charter schools.

“For something as important as education, in my mind, education is a civil right and it’s something that as citizens of the United States, we owe this to our children,” Kansas National Education Association of Shawnee Mission member Linda Sieck said. “We have to get this right because there are no do overs and we cannot fail at this.”

The protest will begin about 2 p.m. Friday at Union Station with protesters marching to City Hall.

