The Vanishing Jobs: KCTV5 takes you inside a local industry at risk

Lisa Rock has watched her sister, Tammy, endure a lot in life.

From age 2 to 59 she’s been there for highs and the lows.

Many of the “highs” can be attributed to the success she’s seen in her job at Specialty Industries in St. Joseph, MO. But it’s the lows that landed her in a sheltered workshop with 95 other employees who live with disabilities.

“This is going to be her 40th year at specialty industries,” Rock explained. “My sister is actually brain damaged from child abuse back in the day…when nobody talked about it. It was a family issue.”

Tammy landed the job at Specialty Industries, what is considered a sheltered workshop, after graduating from special needs school. But now a new law is intensifying the push for such workshops to close.

The government says the workplace creates a “segregated community” where employees with disabilities are often paid below minimum wage. This week we learned a proposal to increase minimum wage will be put on the Missouri Ballot.

Specialty Industries is one of about 89 sheltered workshops in Missouri. Missouri employs about 7,000 people in workshops. Kansas employs about 5,000. Nationally, more than 400,000 people work in segregated programs. Unlike other states, Missouri is not federally funded, but a push to take federal funds away from workshops across the nation is having a ripple effect. CEO Paul Bridenstine said that push coupled with fights to increase minimum wage are putting them all at risk.

Rock told KCTV5 News while some call a sheltered workplace segregation, for many of the people who face the reality of a family member having special needs, such a workshop is the only viable option.

“It’s not segregation, it’s not segregation at all to us. We would have taught them if they could be taught. They can’t. There are things that prevent them…that’s why they have disabilities. They can’t always be taught the ‘regular Joe’ job,” Rock explained.

For Rock, the job her sister holds is not about bringing in a paycheck, it’s about her sister feeling important, having a purpose, and going to work in an environment she deems safe and appropriate. Rock said if her sister was mainstreamed into society and integrated into a typical work environment, next to those without disabilities, she wouldn’t survive.

“That’s not what’s needed and that’s what scares me. That losing a job could lead to that type of devastation. She can’t main stream into society. It is never going to be an option for her.”

Rock said that’s the case for most employees at Specialty Industries. Brandon Walley has worked at the shop for 13 years. KCTV5 talked with him as he was packaging cat food. Walley, along with the other employees, are paid based on productivity. While pay can be low on some days, he is still always guaranteed 35 hours of work a week.

“I feel very important. I think my job is very important to me,” Walley said.

Rock said the hours of work are a key benefit of the sheltered workshop.

The guarantee that her sister will be cared for each day allows her the chance to hold a job and provide for the two of them. Rock said she’s confident if the workshop shuts down, her sister wouldn’t find a 35-hour per week job.

She said she would be forced to stay home with her, or put her in a group home. Rock said Tammy would not adjust well after 40 years of the same routine.

“They will not be fired cause they don’t meet a quota or have a bad day – where they don’t get much done,” Bridentstine said.

Vern Yost, 30, is an example of that. He has been at Specialty Industries for a year. Prior to his job at the workshop as a packager, he held six to seven jobs in a “typical” work environment.

“It worked at a pizza shop,” he told KCTV5.

But his mother, Kathy Yost, said when standing next to employees who live without disabilities, his Asperger’s has gotten him fired each time.

She fears if Specialty Industries is forced to close, her son could be thrown back into a situation that she said sets him up to fail.

“They think they’re doing the right thing, by being an advocate for these individuals but in reality, I don’t think they understand the situation. If it went away, it would be difficult to get a full time job in the public. I don’t know what he would do,” Yost said.

Bridenstine told KCTV5 the push to close his workshop is a real threat. He said it’s already happened in other states and it could be a reality for Missouri in 2-3 years, if advocates like Rock don’t speak up. “It is real. The words have been spoken the opinion has been laid in front of congress and that is why now we have to get our opinion out.”

Their opinion is that the workshops are a last resort for employees who otherwise would get lost in the shuffle when integration into a typical work environment would occur.

But the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity act is a new law – requiring states to spend 15 percent of their funds mainstreaming disabled employees into public jobs. That coupled with the push for increased minimum wage has led to a trend of workshops shutting down. It’s happened in states like Maine, Vermont, and Oregon.

Those who want the workshops shut down, like the Department of Labor, say look to the definition of the “Developmental Disabilities Act.” It reads that a disability should not diminish the right “to fully participate in and contribute to their communities through full integration.”

Bridenstine said the concept of Integration isn’t black and white, there are gray areas where doing so will do more harm than good.

He points to a study done by Chimes that shows in Maine, 2/3 of the employees who had to integrate into the public space, are now working less hours and even less pay.

Critics writing letters to other state legislatures like Wisconsin, point to Vermont. It was the first state to get rid of sheltered workshops in 2002. Shortly after that, about 36% of the people formerly employed in workshops found jobs in the public market.

A report done by the Department of Labor shows that 95% of people making sub-minimum wage hold jobs in sheltered workshops and only 5% of sheltered workers ever leave to find higher pay. It suggests these workers unfairly fall into a trap of low pay for the entirety of their lives.

While Rock, Bridenstine, and Yost all agree it’s sheltered workshops aren’t for everyone, they are desperately attempting to prove they are a necessity for many people, including their loved ones.

In the midst of workshop shutdowns they hope Specialty Industries will continue to be a safe space for their family members who they say wouldn’t survive integration into the public space.

“We do our jobs to the best of our ability, and I don’t want to see that taken away,” Walley said.

In states like Rhode Island, they have already seen the end of workshops and sub-minimum wage pay. In 2014 the Department of Justice said, "Work is a fundamental part of adult life for people with and without disabilities.

It provides a sense of purpose, shaping who we are and how we fit into our community. Meaningful work – being a contributing part of society – is essential to people’s economic self-sufficiency, as well as self-esteem and well-being."

The settlement forced the state to help find work for 3,250 people with disabilities.

Bridenstine said his fear is if Missouri integrated in a similar way, a majority of the workers would not find work that doesn’t put them at risk.

