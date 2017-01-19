Life-threatening injuries reported following shooting in the Nor - KCTV5

Life-threatening injuries reported following shooting in the Northland

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are investigating a shooting that happened just after 8 p.m. Thursday night.  

It happened at the North Village Apartments located on North Highland Ave., just south of NE Vivion Road in the city's northland. 

One man is already in custody for the shooting.  

Police say the victim did suffer life-threatening wounds.   

