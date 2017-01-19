Obama and Kansas City: A look back

President Obama welcomed the Kansas City Royals to the White House after they won the 2015 World Series. (AP)

During his eight years as President of the United States, President Obama occasionally would come through the Kansas City area.

In some cases, he welcomed guests from Kansas City to the White House, including the Kansas City Royals and Sporting Kansas City.

In 2008, then U.S. Sen. Barack Obama sat inside a Brookside living room, watching his wife speak at the Democratic National Convention in Denver. The next morning, he spoke at Kansas City International Airport.

A few months later, he spoke to a crowd in Kansas City of about 75,000.

In July 2013, Obama talked about the Affordable Care Act at the University of Central Missouri. Later that year, he stopped at the Ford Plant in Claycomo.

"It's huge, it's huge for everybody that works here," said Chris Gifford, a Ford employee. "Not many people can say that the company they work for the President has come to speak."

In July 2014, Obama spoke at the Uptown Theatre and enjoyed ribs and a Bud Light at Arthur Bryant's.

Obama later met with the Corporon Family, who lost family members during the shooting at the Jewish Community Center.

"He knew about the tragedy that brought us here - we wouldn't have been here otherwise," said Mindy Corporon. "We wouldn't have been invited to meet him had we not had a tragedy in our lives."

During his eight years, Kansas City's sports teams won big.

He welcomed the Royals after they won the 2015 World Series championship.

Two years before that, he welcomed the 2013 MLS Cup champions - Sporting Kansas City.

