Kansas, Missouri senators weigh in on repeal, replacement of ACA

FILE - In this March 8, 2016, file photo, Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., asks a question of Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 8, 2016. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Don’t expect a repeal and replacement plan for the ACA on President Trump’s desk on Friday, but Senator Jerry Moran has said it could be just a few weeks away.

“In my opinion, nothing will happen to cause people to have coverage today and gone tomorrow,” Moran said. “I think that’s a goal of mine and many members of Congress.”

Kansas Senator Jerry Moran says no one’s seen a detailed look at what President-elect Trump could propose as a replacement plan. Those details could come as early as inauguration day.

“One of the things that has to happen is that people with a preexisting condition can continue to get affordable insurance into the future,” Moran said. “The problem with the Affordable Care Act is that it was too damaging to too many people.”

The Affordable Care Act is also known as “Obamacare.”

Before that happens, however, Congress also must confirm a nominee for the Health and Human Services cabinet position. Kansas Senator Pat Roberts is part of that confirmation hearing, emphasizing the secretary’s role during an inevitable health care overhaul.

“Most important role is to stabilize the market while congress does repeal the law and repair the damage that it’s caused,” Roberts said.

But Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill continues to fight a repeal. Most recently, she tweeted a warning Games of Thrones style, talking about the millions she says could lose coverage and the “chaos that is coming.”

Senator Moran said this January will be one of the busiest on record, with votes scheduled for every single weekday workday. That’s compared to what he says has been a handful in years past.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.