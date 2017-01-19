Man charged in connection to stabbing death of Corey Laykovich

This is the latest mugshot from police of John D. Seger. (KCTV)

A family of an Independence family is hoping they have discovered justice.

Corey Laykovich was stabbed to death just over three years ago.

On Thursday, it was announced by police that an individual was arrested in connection to the death.

John D. Seger, 24, faces second-degree murder charges.

Laykovich was 22 years old when he was killed on his way home from a gas station between the 4000 blocks of Cedar Crest and Crackerneck Roads.

Corey's mother and wife told Independence Police early on that Corey's former neighbor was violent and was feuding with him.

They couldn't come up with enough evidence to arrest him for murder, but say when they arrested him yesterday for a weapons violation and leading them on a chase, they asked about Corey and he confessed.

"He was a great guy," said Shelley Metje, Corey's mother. "He was funny. He was quiet. He was loyal.

His mother founded Corey's Network in his name to counsel others through their loss and to help pay for funeral expenses.

She keeps the flyers in the bedroom, where he lay bleeding after stumbling home that night. His two younger brothers have struggled to feel safe.

"His younger brother by one year wouldn't leave the house after dark after that time," Metje said.

She said Seger's arrest is more than just a path to justice.

"For the first time in 3.5 years, I'm not in jail," she said. "I don't have to worry about who's outside my door. His younger brothers can go outside and know that they're okay."

