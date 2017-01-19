Catholic Church faces scrutiny over safety plans

"SNAP" stands for Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests. (KCTV)

The Catholic Church is under fire tonight from a victim's support group over safety plans for problem parishioners.

This practice is coming to light after a church member was recently banned from Saint Patrick’s in the Northland.

A letter went home to families at Saint Patrick’s Church and informed them that a parishioner had been banned because he violated the terms of a safety agreement. However, a victim's group is asking why these even exist.

“If you think he poses a danger to the church everyone should be aware of it. Who was watching him?”

The victim's support group SNAP wants to know about the safety plans and why the church is policing and banning members instead of turning over information to police

“This man, obviously since they have a written policy about him he poses a danger to the children. Why isn't everybody aware of it?”

Today, that organization delivered a letter accusing the Catholic Church of possibly violating the terms of settlement agreements that promised transparency.

“It's an individualized agreement between that person and that parish as to appropriate boundaries that they maintain while they come to worship.”

A spokesperson explained that plans may require members to sit in specific pews, attend early masses, not use the restroom, or not volunteer.

Safety plans are new; more than a dozen active plans exist.

However, the church is still working on who should know. The priest? Ushers? What about the parents?

It's a legal quagmire for the Church and now they are feeling pressure from all sides.

“The lawyer who represented the most victims in our area estimates the Catholic Church has paid out about $25 million. That doesn't include legal fees.”

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.