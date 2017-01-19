Catholic Church faces scrutiny over safety plans

Authorities have identified the victim of a Kansas City, KS homicide as a 31-year-old man.More >
Burglaries are on the rise in Kansas City, KS. They are already higher than this time last year, and police have suggestions on how to keep your stuff safe.More >
A new popular app which matches people by what they don't like, 'Hater', has released what Americans despise the most.More >
A couple in Utah told police they gave their newborn daughter a pain medication in the hospital to cover up the fact that the child was born addicted to drugs.More >
Starting August 1st, Three Square Market will be the first company in the United States to offer implanted microchips to its employees.More >
An eastern Kansas woman accidentally has set her apartment on fire in an attempt to kill a bug by burning it with a small, flip-style lighter.More >
A one dollar investment is all it took for an 18-year-old Florida woman to win a set salary for life.More >
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >
Multiple suspects were transported to a hospital after an SUV crashed into a QuikTrip store in Independence. Damage was reported at the store. It's unknown what led up to the vehicle crashing into the store. Outside of the suspects, no other injuries have been reported yet. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest.More >
The Kansas City Royals are buying.More >
