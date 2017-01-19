Bus leaves 7-year-old alone in Raytown

A Blue Ridge Elementary School student got on a bus yesterday when she was supposed to be going to day care, but no one stopped her and she came home to a locked door.

“My teacher didn’t tell me not to get on the bus line,” Leonah Gray said. “So, she just said, ‘Go where you usually be.’ And I just go on the bus line.”

Gray was leaving Blue Ridge Elementary School on Wednesday and she wanted to go home, but the door was locked when she got here.

“I didn’t understand how she was here,” said Erica Mason, the girl’s mother. “She’s not supposed to be here. She’s supposed to be in daycare.”

Gray said she banged on the door and then went next door for help. She used a stranger’s phone to call her mom.

“All I could think about was running red lights,” her mother said, “doing what I could do to get to her.”

The school district says students older than kindergarten age can be dropped off without a parent present at the stop.

They responded to Mason’s claims saying: “The District is investigating the events that took place yesterday afternoon. School administration and transportation staff have been in contact with the parent.”

Mason wants things to change. “Feel like I can’t trust them,” she said.

Mason says she is already working on changing the policy for after school bus drop-off.

