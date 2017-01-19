Marijuana possession penalty reduction to go on ballot in Kansas - KCTV5

Marijuana possession penalty reduction to go on ballot in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Residents in Kansas City will get the opportunity to vote on minimizing penalties for possession of 35 grams or less of marijuana. 

It would place a maximum fine of $25 for someone possessing 35 grams or less of marijuana.

If voters approve the question, it would eliminate the possibility of jail time for possessing an amount of marijuana that small. 

