Kansas City residents gather to discuss possible $800 million infrastructure program

Voters in Kansas City will decide on an $800 million infrastructure ballot question this April.
Several Kansas City officials, including council members, the city manager and the finance officer will meet with residents to discuss a possible $800 million infrastructure ballot question on Tuesday. 

Two meetings are scheduled to discuss the question.

City Manager Troy Shulte will attend the first meeting, which starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Mattie Rhodes Center located at 915 W 17th Street. The second meeting will include Kansas City Finance Officer and members of the city council will start at 7 p.m. at Bier Station located at 120 E Gregory Boulevard.

Voters in Kansas City will decide on the $800 million question in April. 

About $40 million in bonds will be created each year for the next 20 years if residents approve the three ballot questions. 

Each ballot question must receive 57.1 percent of the vote. 

The three questions: 

Question #1 calls for approving the issuance of $600 million in bonds to repair roads, bridges and sidewalks.
 
Question #2 calls for approving the issuance of $150 million for flood control. 

Question #3 calls for approving the issuance of $50 million in bonds to repair public buildings, along with replacing an animal shelter. 

The program would be funded through a property tax increase. The city says a family that owns a home assessed at the value of $140,000 and a $15,000 car will pay an additional $8 in the opening year. 

This would increase to an average $160 additional payment in the 20th year. 

Some who oppose the plan compare it to "Trading in your bungalow for a dog house." They worry the increase in property taxes will hurt the poorest taxpayers so much they could lose their property. 

Mayor Sly James disagrees. he says it is time to stop putting off much need improvements, and the city needs the funds to do it.

