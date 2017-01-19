Man sentenced to 22 years for Lee’s Summit murder

Trevaris Rachel has been sentenced to 22 years in prison. (Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office)

A man has been sentenced to 22 years in a Missouri prison in connection with a 2014 murder in Lee’s Summit.

Trevaris Rachel, 23, was sentenced to 22 years for each conviction of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and two counts of armed criminal action. He was also sentenced to seven years on four counts of receiving stolen property.

The judge set all sentences to run concurrently.

Matthew Parker was murdered in Lee’s summit on Oct. 30, 2014.

A second co-defendant in the case will be sentenced on Friday.

Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Jeremy Baldwin led the prosecution for Missouri.

