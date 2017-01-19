MISSING: Randy Potter, 53, of Lenexa

Randy Potter, 53, was last seen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Potter did not report to work that day. (Lenexa Police Department)

Police are looking for a missing man out of Lenexa.

Randy Potter, 53, was last seen at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Potter did not report to work that day.

Investigators say Potter drives a 2004 white Dodge Ram 1500, with a Kansas license plate of 959GXP. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you see him, call 911 or the Lenexa Police Department at 913-477-7300.

