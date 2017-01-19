Organ donations up nationally and locally, group says

Organ donations rose nine percent across the country in 2016. One local organization says they've seen an increase, which means more lives are saved in the metro. (KCTV5)

Organ donations rose nine percent across the country in 2016.

One local organization says they've seen an increase, which means more lives are saved in the metro.

"What we're most proud of, too, is the lives that were saved - 728 transplants," said Jan Finn, the chief operating officer of the Midwest Transplant Network. "Our previous year was 592."

The United Network of Organ Sharing says more than 33,000 transplants were reported for 2016.

Nearly half were from the rising opioid epidemic in the country.

“Most of that is really on the coasts," Finn said. "We know that Boston and in Baltimore, they had a huge number of deaths from that - that actually became organ donors.”

In the metro, she says the increase comes from partnerships with hospitals and breaking the stigma around donation.

More than 60 percent of Kansans are registered organ donors. In Missouri, that number is close to 70 percent.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.