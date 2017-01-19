2 schools lock down while police pursue robbery suspects

Hazel Grove Elementary school and Earl Watson Preschool were on lockdown on Thursday due to police activity, according to the Kansas City, Kansas School District.

The schools were locked down from about 12:15 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Police Chief Terry Zeigler tweeted that they were pursuing robbery suspects in the area of 2400 N. 67th St., which is in the area.

Zeigler said a K-9 apprehended one suspect, causing minor injuries to that suspect. Officers caught the other suspect.

The victims are OK, according to Zeigler.

