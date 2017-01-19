Local businesses get boost from U.S. figure Skating Championships

Several downtown hotels say they are seeing a lot of reservations for this event. (KCTV5)

This is the first time in 32 years that the U.S. Figure Skating Championships have been held in Kansas City.

More than 500 officials and athletes are preparing to take center stage at Thursday night’s opening ceremony.

And the pressure is on. The competition could determine who fans see in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The Juvenile, Novice and Intermediate competitions were held at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO.

Officials are expecting nearly 75,000 people to attend the different competitions within the ten-day period, and the city is expected to see a $18.1 million boost from hosting the competition.

"It’s a big deal. It's the largest and most prestigious event that U.S. Figure Skating hosts on an annual basis,” 2017 U.S. Figure Skating Championship Executive Director Katherine Holland said.

"This is an incredible opportunity to see some of the world best athletes and were heading into an Olympic year and your going to see the people here in your own backyard that are going to be representing team US on the global stage"

The opening ceremony is Thursday at 7:30 at the Sprint Center and the competition will continue through Sunday.

