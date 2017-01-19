University of Kansas Hospital supports revised concealed carry law

The University of Kansas Hospital has endorsed legislation that was introduced on Wednesday that would revise Kansas concealed carry laws.

The house bill would exempt the state’s only academic hospital from the law allowing concealed weapons in its buildings. Under current law, the hospital is the only one in the metro required to allow concealed weapons.

That is because the hospital is the only public one on the Kansas side of the metro and the current law only targets hospitals owned by any level of government.

“The issue has nothing to do with gun rights or gun control,” said Bob Page, president and CEO of the University of Kansas Hospital. “It is about the safety of our patients, visitors and staff. Our patients and visitors are under tremendous stress while at the hospital. Our staff deals with tense, emotionally charged situations daily. The option to have guns present in those situations could create significant safety issues.”

He also added that they have increased security and the number of commissioned police officers on duty.

The bill was introduced by the Health and Human Services Committee.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.