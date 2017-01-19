Royals announce times for 2017 regular season schedule

Opening Day is scheduled for Monday, April 3 at 3:10 p.m. in Minnesota. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Royals announced their 2017 regular season schedule with times Thursday.

Opening Day is scheduled for Monday, April 3 at 3:10 p.m. in Minnesota, while the club’s home opener will be the following Monday, April 10, vs. the Oakland Athletics at 3:15 p.m.

The Royals will again utilize start times at 15 minutes past the hour, with a majority of weekday home games starting at 7:15 p.m.; while most afternoon contests will feature a 1:15 p.m. first pitch.

The two exceptions are KC’s home opener at 3:15 p.m. and a Monday, May 29, contest vs. the Detroit Tigers, while is slated for a 6:15 p.m. start.

Along with their home opener, Kansas City will host four other weekday afternoon contests: Thursday, May 4, vs. the Chicago White Sox; Wednesday, June 21, vs. Boston; Thursday, August 24, vs. Colorado and Wednesday, Sept. 13, vs. the White Sox. All four will start at 1:15 p.m.

Saturday home games will predominantly feature 6:15 p.m. start times, with exceptions being on May 6, vs. Cleveland, 3:15 p.m.; June 3, vs. Cleveland, 1:15 p.m., June 24, vs. Toronto, 1:15 p.m. and July 1, vs. Minnesota, 1:15 p.m.

All Sunday home games are slated for 1:15 p.m., except for the regular season finale on Oct. 1, vs. Arizona, which will begin at 2:15 p.m.

