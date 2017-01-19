3 men charged with smuggling 1,000 pounds of meth

Three men from Mexico appeared in federal court on Thursday on charges of smuggling meth into Kansas City, Kansas in the gas tank of a semi.

The defendants are accused of smuggling more than 1,000 pounds of liquid meth by pumping it out of the truck’s gas tank.

Heraclio Estrella-Montero, 30, Yoan Alejandro Castillo-Zamora, 30, and Fernando Chavez-Rodriquez, 40, are charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court papers, the men were arrested in KCK around 7:30 p.m. on Friday after pumping the liquid meth from the truck into 5-gallon buckets.

If convicted, they face a penalty of no less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million.

