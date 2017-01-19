3 men charged with smuggling 1,000 pounds of meth - KCTV5

3 men charged with smuggling 1,000 pounds of meth

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
(File photo. AP) (File photo. AP)
TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -

Three men from Mexico appeared in federal court on Thursday on charges of smuggling meth into Kansas City, Kansas in the gas tank of a semi.

The defendants are accused of smuggling more than 1,000 pounds of liquid meth by pumping it out of the truck’s gas tank.

Heraclio Estrella-Montero, 30, Yoan Alejandro Castillo-Zamora, 30, and Fernando Chavez-Rodriquez, 40, are charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court papers, the men were arrested in KCK around 7:30 p.m. on Friday after pumping the liquid meth from the truck into 5-gallon buckets.

If convicted, they face a penalty of no less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $10 million.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.