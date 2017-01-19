Fire causes partial collapse at commercial building in Independe - KCTV5

Fire causes partial collapse at commercial building in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

Emergency crews battled a fire at a commercial building for over six hours on Thursday.

The fire started about 6:30 a.m. at a building in the 1300 block of W Elm Street.

Fire crews say, when they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were shooting from the building.

Parts of the north side of the building collapsed, causing fire authorities to not allow firefighters to enter the building.

Firefighters set up a collapse zone and battled the fire from the outside of the building.

Independence Deputy Fire Chief Mark Carrick says that since firefighters inspect commercial buildings, they knew the building was empty.

Authorities have confirmed that the building used to be National Aluminum and Brass Foundry.

"With a manufacturing facility like this it's just got different configurations different building attached and so It makes it difficult for firefighting," Carrick said.

City officials with code enforcement and water pollution will start their own inspection of the damage.

The cause of the fire is unknown but Deputy Fire Chief Carrick says the building had no power. 

No injuries were reported.

At one point, crews closed W Elm Street and Lexington Avenue due to the fire. They have since reopened.

