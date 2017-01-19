Fire rips through four-plex in KCMO

The seven other people living in the four-plex are being assisted by the Red Cross. (KCTV5)

A fire at a four-plex left several people looking for a new place to stay late Wednesday night.

The fire broke out about 11:52 p.m. at a residence in the 8300 block of N Stoddard Avenue.

Everyone made it out safely and a complete stranger is credited with saving the lives of the people living there.

Kevin Trainer, a resident at the four-plex, says he was getting ready to go to bed when he heard someone banging on his door, telling him his home was on fire.

Trainer says he had time to put on his coat, grab his cat and get out.

"I didn't have any indication at all,” Trainer said. “The smoke hadn't made it upstairs. I didn't smell anything, my alarms hadn't gone off…and by the time they did, it went fast it was just barely out there and then just up."

Trainer says he is staying with his brother.

The seven other people living in the four-plex are being assisted by the Red Cross.

Firefighters estimate the fire caused $50 thousand worth of damage.

Crews are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

