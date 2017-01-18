Grandview student arrested after making social media threat to high school

Authorities say the threat is a hoax with no credibility. (KCTV5)

A Grandview High School student is in police custody after they say the teen made a violent threat against the school in a social media post.

The threat to shoot up the school was posted on Instagram and was quickly spread around on social media.

Police say they were made aware of the threat and started their investigation on Wednesday.

The district, in a note to parents and students, said there would be an increased police presence at Grandview High School on Thursday.

The student who made the threat was taken into police custody early Thursday morning. Students said they felt safer once they heard the update from police.

One student who spoke to KCTV5 News said that about 70 percent of the students came to school amid the talk and buzz. Another said they were particularly concerned because a gun went off in someone's backpack last week in the locker room. No one was hurt in that incident.

Authorities say the threat is a hoax with no credibility.

Police say the student could be facing charges for his actions and has been turned over to juvenile authorities for the rest of the investigation.

While the student is in custody, police say they will still keep a large police presence at the school Thursday morning to make sure everyone feels comfortable and safe.

