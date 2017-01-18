Grandview student arrested after making social media threat to high school

Police in Connecticut say more than 90 people were hospitalized, many for excessive drinking, during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper.More >
Police in Connecticut say more than 90 people were hospitalized, many for excessive drinking, during a concert featuring Chance the Rapper.More >
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >
An 18-year-old Ohio woman is accused of burying an infant alive outside her family's home.More >
At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the Midsummer Texas heat, victims of what authorities said on Sunday was an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong.More >
At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the Midsummer Texas heat, victims of what authorities said on Sunday was an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong.More >
A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.More >
A Texas man is fighting a court order that requires him to pay $65,000 in child support for a girl he did not biologically father.More >
Here is some information we have found for those without power due to Saturday night's storms.More >
Here is some information we have found for those without power due to Saturday night's storms.More >
The United States has just sent "a 100,000-ton message to the world," says US President Donald Trump.More >
The United States has just sent "a 100,000-ton message to the world," says US President Donald Trump.More >
A 36-year-old man from Smithville died early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Clay County.More >
A 36-year-old man from Smithville died early Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident in Clay County.More >
A new website called TruePeopleSearch.com is creating shock waves when it comes to privacy.More >
A new website called TruePeopleSearch.com is creating shock waves when it comes to privacy.More >
Two Kansas City, KS firefighters have been transferred to a local hospital due to electrical shock.More >
Two Kansas City, KS firefighters have been transferred to a local hospital due to electrical shock.More >