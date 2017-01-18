Beepball helps Kansas City's visually impaired play the game they love

We love the sights and sounds of baseball.

What if you couldn't see it though?

A local mom is making it a priority to help her kids and others find a way to play the sport they love.

The athletes can't see it, but they love how it feels and how it sounds. It's a very different kind of baseball. It's called Beep Baseball.

“The bases beep and all the balls beep," said Kansas City team coordinator and mom, Beth Ferris. "Other than that, we have a tee, we use regular bats, but for the other rules, it would be knowing what are sighted rules and what are rules for those who have lost all their sight. And if you can see you have to wear a blindfold.”

Beepball is baseball for visually impaired with a few differences.

“You only have two bases," said Ferris. "The ball is a good size. In a lot of baseball, it’s going to travel a good distance and some of the players have some 'umph' but you’re only going to run down the first base side or the third base side. You’re not going to travel all the way around.”

Some of the players have played baseball before and can tell you the differences between the two sports.

“Regular baseball you have to play with your sight," said Ethan Baldwin. "Beep ball you have to adapt to not being able to see at all and changing to relying on your hearing.”

Ethan played baseball growing up but due to a genetic disorder. He lost his sight at 16 years old. To get that competitive rush again, he comes to Gashland Methodist Church, where Ferris started this small league about a year ago.

“I like baseball and I pay attention to it but I can’t play it and when I found out they were doing something like this I wanted to come play,” said Baldwin.

Each athlete has a different style.

“My thought process is to listen wherever it lands," said Baldwin. "Listen for that sound and try to block out the bases. Then I scoot my feet closer that way.”

It's always an even playing field because everyone has to wear a blindfold.

“I just think it’s so cool because all these people get together to play this," said Julie Stark, another Beepball athlete. "I think it’s fun even if you aren’t visually impaired but I still enjoy playing.”

A combination of those with sight and those without, make Beepball possible.

All because a mom wanted her kids to play the sport they love.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.