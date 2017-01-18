Local educators express concern for Betsy DeVos, Trump's education choice

The Kansas National Educational Association is among those organizations expressing concern over Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be the Secretary of Education. (AP Photo)

The Kansas National Educational Association is among those organizations expressing concern over Betsy DeVos, President-elect Donald Trump's choice to be the Secretary of Education.

Trump and other supporters have said her views of education can offer parents more control and push schools to be more competitive.

Critics such as KNEA member Linda Sieck are not so sure.

“For something as important as education, in my mind, education is a civil right and it’s something that as citizens of the United States, we owe this to our children," Sieck said. "We have to get this right because there are no do overs and we cannot fail at this.”

Democrats in the Kansas Legislature sent a letter to U.S. Senators Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran, both Republicans out of Kansas, urging them to vote against her confirmation.

More on DeVos' nomination process.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.