MoDOT worker injured after hit by vehicle in Lee's Summit

A MoDOT worker was hurt after hit in a work zone Wednesday at Hwy. 50 and Chipman Road.

Officials say the employee's buffer vehicle was hit about 2:40 p.m. A buffer vehicle is used to protect crews as they work. It has a mechanical cushion that is designed to lessen the impact.

Emergency crews took both the driver of the other car and the Missouri Department of Transportation worker to the hospital. Police say the driver of the car has serious injuries.

MoDOT employees are still waiting for an update on the seriousness of their co-worker's injuries. They are hoping for the best for both drivers.

MoDOT warns drivers will be seeing a lot of their workers out on the roads.

"Pothole season is coming. The last winter event we had is just creating more potholes. You just have to pay attention and focus on the task at hand which is driving. Wear your seatbelt and pay attention to the road. We are out there trying to make the roads safe for everybody," said Chris Redline, MoDOT's assistant district engineer in Kansas City.

Redline says another MoDOT employee that was hit on Interstate 29 near the Bond Bridge is still unable to go home to their family.

