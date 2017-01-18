Police still seek murderer after hours-long standoff near 25th, Lister

It all started about 6 p.m. Tuesday at 25th Street and Lister Avenue. Investigators say someone called police to report a shooting. (KCTV5)

Police are investigating a bizarre murder that they say started with a woman who had been shot dead inside her car and ended with an hours-long standoff with a suspect.

The victim has been identified as 24-year-old Brenda Vera. She is believed to have been the suspect’s girlfriend.

Police say they know who they're looking for, but at last check, that accused shooter was still on the run.

When officers arrived, they found a woman inside a truck in the driveway who had been shot. She had already died by the time police could get to her.

It was right around the time officers made that discovery the neighbors told them the shooter was still inside the house.

Tactical officers were called in to try to make contact with the man but never could. Hours later when officers went into the home, they realized it was empty.

The accused shooter had likely slipped away before they even arrived on the scene.

Police say the suspect’s phone was pinging from inside the home, and that's why they thought he was still inside.

A neighbor says he who was forced to stay inside his own home with his young family until it was over.

“I kept going up to the window. I was a little spooked out just because I didn't know if the guy would've came out of his house and try to go to somebody else's house. Like I said, my kid was in there, and I didn't want nothing to happen to him,” Lazaro Delacruz said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

