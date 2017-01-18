Two days before Trump inauguration, local Republicans and Democrats gear up for new president

Following a contentious election, President-elect Donald Trump is two days away from being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

In Kansas and Missouri, nothing has really changed for either Democrats or Republicans since the November election.

And the closer the inauguration gets, the more emotional people get.

For Democrats, that emotion is anger and fear over what the next four years might bring.

They say Trump's cabinet selections have done little to quell that feeling.

However, one state party leader says that sense of uncertainty isn't slowing people down from being involved in politics.

"Well, it has been pretty exciting actually," said Geoff Guerling, executive director of the Jackson County Democratic Committee. "Since November 8, we took a little bit of time to be sad, a little scared, but then there's been a swell of people wanting to be involved."

Meanwhile, local Republicans have hope for the Trump agenda.

"I really think Republicans are looking for what I call the new frontier," said Doug Horn, a Republican from Jackson County. "They're looking for things such as immigration reform. I think everyone is. They're looking for America to stand tall again economically."

Horn is heading to Washington D.C. for the inauguration, which is Friday.

He believes Trump is the best person to lead the country and bring back individual liberty.

