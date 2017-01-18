Chiefs QB Alex Smith spends time off the field helping local kids

The Kansas City Chiefs nominated Alex Smith to represent the organization as a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. (AP)

Alex Smith is judged as the starting quarterback for the Chiefs nearly every Sunday of the season as millions tune in, but there are things he does in his free time fans can’t see and Smith doesn’t talk about.

“I like how he encourages me to be the best I can be,” Bryce Pinter said.



Bryce is a 9-year-old Lenexa resident that’s diagnosed with Achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, that causes extreme short stature.

Yet his love for football and respect for Alex smith is huge after spending time at Smith’s pro camps and golf tournaments. Pinter would love if the NFL recognized Smith for his hours of dedication to the community.

“The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award,” Bryce said.

The Kansas City Chiefs nominated Smith to represent the organization as a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee. The NFL awards one player every season for achieving excellence in charitable work.

“When you’re good at something you tell others, when you’re great at something others tell you,” Bryce’s mom, Kara Pinter, says quoting Payton himself.

Kara Pinter has seen Smith’s compassion take center stage with her experiences watching Smith interact with hundreds of kids at his camps and events.

“He would never toot his own horn but he’s affected thousands of kids and thousands of families right here in Kansas City,” she said.

The NFL will announce the winner of the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award on Feb. 4.

