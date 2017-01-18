Petition to reduce marijuana fines in Kansas City recommended fo - KCTV5

Petition to reduce marijuana fines in Kansas City recommended for April ballot

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
By Emily Sinovic, Investigative Reporter
Connect
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
A Kansas City council committee passed a marijuana measure for the April ballot. (AP) A Kansas City council committee passed a marijuana measure for the April ballot. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A Kansas City council committee passed a marijuana measure for the April ballot. 

Now, it's heading to the full council for approval. It would place a maximum fine of $25 for someone possessing 35 grams or less of marijuana.

The measure would also eliminate the possibility of jail time for an amount this small.

The committee heard testimony from Kansas City Missouri’s health department director, Dr. Rex Archer.

He expressed some concern about rushing the vote for the April ballot.

“The challenge becomes, will people think that it’s been decriminalized? Will they think that there aren’t long term consequences with this? And that’s really hard to assess,” Archer told council members. 

Councilman Quinton Lucas tweeted out the update. He says the issue will be heard Thursday before the full council.

Thursday is the deadline for submission of all measures for the April ballot. 

If it passes, it will be on the April ballot. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.