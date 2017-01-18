Petition to reduce marijuana fines in Kansas City recommended for April ballot

A Kansas City council committee passed a marijuana measure for the April ballot.

Now, it's heading to the full council for approval. It would place a maximum fine of $25 for someone possessing 35 grams or less of marijuana.

The measure would also eliminate the possibility of jail time for an amount this small.

The committee heard testimony from Kansas City Missouri’s health department director, Dr. Rex Archer.

He expressed some concern about rushing the vote for the April ballot.

“The challenge becomes, will people think that it’s been decriminalized? Will they think that there aren’t long term consequences with this? And that’s really hard to assess,” Archer told council members.

Councilman Quinton Lucas tweeted out the update. He says the issue will be heard Thursday before the full council.

Marijuana penalization issue advances to full Council meeting tomorrow. If passing tomorrow, will be on April ballot. #KCCouncil — Quinton Lucas (@QuintonLucasKC) January 18, 2017

Thursday is the deadline for submission of all measures for the April ballot.

If it passes, it will be on the April ballot.

