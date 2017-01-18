Atchison man killed in 2-vehicle wreck in Platte County identified

Weather conditions may have been a contributing factor in the death of 51-year-old Atchison man who was killed Wednesday morning in a Platte County wreck, deputies say. (Platte County Sheriff's Office)

Weather conditions may have been a contributing factor in the death of 51-year-old Atchison man who was killed Wednesday morning in a Platte County wreck, deputies say.

Authorities responded about 7:30 a.m. to the two-vehicle crash on Missouri Highway 92 east of Bethel Road.

A 1986 Chevrolet El Camino was traveling east on Hwy. 92 when the driver lost control of his vehicle, slid sideways and crossed over into the westbound lane of the highway.

The Chevrolet El Camino was then struck by a 2000 Buick Century that was traveling west on Hwy. 92.

The driver of the Chevrolet El Camino was pronounced dead at the scene. On Friday he was identified as Donald G. Warf.

The driver of the Buick Century,33-year-old Joshua T. Ross from Platte City, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident investigation is still ongoing and will be conducted by the Platte County Sheriff's Office Crash Team.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.