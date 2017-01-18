Price Chopper new official grocer of Kansas City Royals

Price Chopper will work closely with many Royals Charities programs and events. Price Chopper has already agreed to help renovate two youth baseball fields this year as a part of the Royalty Fields initiative. (KCTV5)

Price Chopper will now be the official grocer of the Kansas City Royals.

"The Royals are proud to welcome Price Chopper to our family of partners," said Michael Bucek, Royals vice president of marketing and business development. “Our fans will enjoy new amenities at The K and a wide range of new programs that we will introduce in the 2017 season.”

The partnership includes several elements implemented for the 2017 season, highlighted by Price Chopper’s commitment to the Royals Community Champions program.

Price Chopper will work closely with many Royals Charities programs and events. Price Chopper has already agreed to help renovate two youth baseball fields this year as a part of the Royalty Fields initiative.

Other programs will include involvement with Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) Clinics, Greater Kansas City Day, Diamond of Dreams and several other special nights at Kauffman Stadium.

“We are very proud to be reuniting these two great Kansas City brands,” said Peter Ciacco, Price Chopper president and CEO. “Both Price Chopper and the Royals have a long-standing commitment to Kansas City, and together we’ll be able to impact the Kansas City community in an even larger way. Additionally, we’re excited to be part of the experience at Kauffman Stadium and to bring the excitement of the Kansas City Royals into our stores.”

The partnership will feature other new elements, including Royals ticket packages throughout the season. Details will be announced at a later date.

Fans will be able to purchase Royals tickets at all Price Chopper locations in the greater Kansas City area.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.