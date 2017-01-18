Wanted: John Dunn - KCTV5

Wanted: John Dunn

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
John Dunn is wanted on a Buchanan County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers) John Dunn is wanted on a Buchanan County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation. (CrimeStoppers)
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

John Dunn is wanted on a Buchanan County probation violation warrant for sex offender registration violation.

His original sex offense happened in 1996 in Arizona and involved the attempted sexual conduct with a 16-year-old girl.

His last known address was in St. Joseph, but his current location is unknown.

He is a registered sex offender in Buchanan County.

Dunn is also wanted on a Buchanan County probation violation warrant for non-support of a child.

