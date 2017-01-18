Man found dead on back porch

Neighbors found a man found dead on the back porch of a Kansas City, KS home this morning. Just after 4:00 a.m. police were called to 14th Street near Osage Avenue. Police haven't said how the victim died, but did say he was bleeding from the head. Police don't know if this was his home or if he even lives in the area. He was wearing a coat when police found him. Police are calling his death suspicious. If you know anything what happened, call police.

