Crashes clog KC area during foggy morning

A foggy morning brought slick road conditions to the Kansas City metro Wednesday morning, as several crashes peppered local highways.

Exit ramps on Interstate 435 near U.S. 69 Highway in Overland Park, Kan., were temporarily shut down around 5 a.m. after several vehicles crashed on the slick roads in dense fog. At least one person was hospitalized with moderate injuries out of that series of wrecks after being extricated from a vehicle, according to emergency medical crews. As many as six cars may have been involved, although official tallies have not been released.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a car slid off the roadway and into a pond near Kansas City International Airport, at Cookingham Road and Bern Street. The driver made it out O.K., but crews spent a few hours fishing the vehicle out of the water.

At least one person was hospitalized in another icy roadway crash at Interstate 635 and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kan., around 6 a.m. The condition of that person is unknown at this time. Police and emergency crews reported several other crashes off of the roadway and into ditches throughout Wednesday morning, including a wreck between a semi truck and a car that severely hampered downtown Kansas City traffic along Interstate 70 around 6:10 a.m. There were no injuries in that crash, according to police.

A two-car crash injured three people around 7:40 a.m. at 199th Street and Lackman Road in Spring Hill, Kan. Two people received minor injuries, but one person received moderate injuries and had to be extricated from a vehicle, according to emergency medical crews.

