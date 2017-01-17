Missouri State University students to perform at Trump's inauguration

Students at Missouri State University will take the national stage Friday to sing at Donald Trump's presidential inauguration. (Nathan Vickers/KCTV5)

The Senate Inaugural Committee, which Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) chairs, picked the MSU Chorale to be the principle performers at the ceremony in October.

After a contentious election cycle, many in the ensemble hope their music can bring a unifying message to the ceremonies.

Dr. Cameron LaBarr, who directs the chorale, has had many discussions with students about music's ability to bring people together.

"This idea of singing together is one of the most unifying and life affirming experiences available to all of us," LaBarr said.

LaBarr grew up in the Kansas City area, near Richmond, Mo. He's a Missouri State graduate himself, and now directs a group in which he used to perform.

"It's always been a dream of mine to take a choir to the highest level," LaBarr said. "These students, I think, are some of the most incredibly insightful and creative and hardworking people I've encountered."

Students in the choir agree. Eric Swanson, a senior from Independence, Mo., called music a transformative presence in his life.

"Everyone is truly invested," Swanson said of the chorale. "They care about the music and each other."

Swanson knew his choir could perform at an elite level. But like many others, he was shocked when Blunt made the announcement during a choir event.

"I didn't think we'd ever be performing in front of 40 million people," he said.

When the country elected Donald Trump in November, many of the students were torn about the performance. Like much of the country, the MSU campus was divided between candidates, issues and ideals.

But after discussing it as a group, the students agreed that their role in the inauguration was an honor, one the choir wouldn't pass up.

Haley Steggman, a native of Parkville, Mo., called it humbling and moving to be chosen.

"At the end of the day we just need to sit down and listen to lyrics," she said.

Swanson agreed. The song the chorale is performing for the inauguration is titled "Now They Belong," commissioned especially for the president. The song's lyrics speak of unity.

"Now more than ever it's important to come together and share love," Swanson said.

The choir will perform during the swearing in ceremony as well as at a reception Friday night at First Presbyterian church in Washington.

Editor's note: The reporter of this story, Nathan Vickers, has a relative in the chorale. His younger brother, Ben Vickers, sings baritone in the ensemble.

